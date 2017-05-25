Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Sal...

Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar hits back at doping allegations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar issued a statement Wednesday night denying allegations made in a 2016 report prepared by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in response to a subpoena from the Texas Medical Board. In the statement emailed to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Salazar wrote he has cooperated with USADA investigators and voluntarily answered questions under oath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l... Wed Solarman 1
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC