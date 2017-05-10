More Details Now Known After Mount Ho...

More Details Now Known After Mount Hood Death

Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Rescuers who had come to a man's aid after he tumbled down Mount Hood in Oregon say he had not been using an ice ax. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that witnesses heard 32-year-old John Thorton Jenkins say, "I should have had my ice ax in my hand," shortly after he tumbled about 600 feet down the slope.

