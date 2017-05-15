Marijuana smoking lounges could be ne...

Marijuana smoking lounges could be next in Oregon

13 hrs ago

Smoking lounges could still be the next trend for Oregon's recreational marijuana market, under a controversial Senate bill in the Legislature's Joint Committee on Marijuana Regulation. The recreational marijuana law, passed by voters in 2014, has created a conundrum for renters and tourists, proponents say.

