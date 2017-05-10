Man threatens to kill worshippers at ...

Man threatens to kill worshippers at Oregon mosque, police say

8 hrs ago

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says officers arrested Chad Russell on Tuesday after responding to a dispute at Monroe Park. The 44-year-old man was charged with harassment, carrying a concealed knife and intimidation based on race and sexual orientation.

