Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police say a man, covered in blood, carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at the Estacada Harvest Thriftway grocery story in Oregon. Soon after the attack, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman's body was found at a home in Colton, just a short drive south of Estacada.
Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
