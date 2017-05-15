Man holding human head stabs worker a...

Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police say a man, covered in blood, carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at the Estacada Harvest Thriftway grocery story in Oregon. Soon after the attack, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman's body was found at a home in Colton, just a short drive south of Estacada.

