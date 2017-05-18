Likely Oregon GOP governor candidate backs investigation of Trump: 'We need to know the truth'
Breaking with national Republican leadership, Rep. Knute Buehler , a likely challenger to Gov. Kate Brown, on Wednesday spoke out in support of ongoing investigations into President Donald Trump. Some Oregon voters praised Buehler's statement , which was posted to Facebook, while others criticized it, saying it would mean the end of his political career.
