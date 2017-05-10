Kate Brown and Oregon lawmakers consi...

Kate Brown and Oregon lawmakers consider health care taxes to fund Medicaid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Gov. Kate Brown, lawmakers and the health care industry could be nearing a deal to avert cuts to Oregon's Medicaid program in the next two-year budget. "Everybody's been working super hard on this," the governor's health policy advisor Jeremy Vandehey said in an interview Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC