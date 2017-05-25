Is Public Consumption of Marijuana on...

Is Public Consumption of Marijuana on the Horizion?

Read more: JD Supra

In two years, Oregon's legalized recreational marijuana industry has gone from non-existent to a thriving industry, with over $60 million a year in total sales and over 400 licensed retailers . Despite the growing popularity of legalized recreational marijuana, no states have provided for the public consumption of marijuana.

