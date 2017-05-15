In Trump era, record numbers of Orego...

In Trump era, record numbers of Oregonians running for office

Want to join your local Oregon school board? Get in line. This month, more than 1,000 Oregonians are on the ballot as candidates to serve on a school, education district or community college board.

