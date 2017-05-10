Immigrants being held in Oregon jail ...

Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hunger strike

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hunger strike. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Pro-immigrant activists and the legal director of the ACLU of Oregon said Friday that officials in north-central Oregon appear to be breaking state law by holding people for federal immigration authorities at a jail where several of the detainees this week ended a hunger strike over what they called horrible conditions. They say the deal between the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, or NORCOR, and a federal agency violates a 1987 Oregon law prohibiting law officers in Oregon from spending public dollars, resources or personnel "for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons" whose only crime is being in the U.S. illegally.

Quirky

Denver, CO

#1 10 hrs ago
Screw Em !

Judged:

2

2

2

Chicago, IL

