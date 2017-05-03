Help Oregon students by changing public employee healthcare would
Oregon schools are facing another round of anemic and inadequate school funding for the upcoming biennium. Legislative leadership continues to make excuses for short-changing Oregon students, families, and taxpayers, but they refuse to roll up their sleeves and do what's right for our kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC