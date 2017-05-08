Government official accused of accepting bribes from Ashland defense contractor
A federal criminal information was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland Monday charging Jerry Hodgson, a former government official, with conspiring with an Ashland-based defense contractor to defraud the United States. A former program manager for the Army Corps of Engineers in Nebraska is accused of rigging bids on nine contracts in exchange for about $33,000 worth of bribes that included cash, entertainment and trips, according to a federal criminal information filed Monday.
