'Frontline' documentary on Oregon occupation explores clash 'between different American...
In an image from the PBS "Frontline" documentary, "American Patriot: Inside the Armed Uprising Against the Federal Government," about the Bundy family and the occupation of Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Duane Ehmer is shown on his horse, Hellboy, at the refuge, near Burns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC