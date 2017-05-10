Former Oregon Ducks golfer Zach Foushee takes medalist honors at U.S. Open local qualifier

Zach Foushee, who a year ago was about to help the Oregon Ducks win the NCAA men's golf championship, won medalist honors in a U.S. Open local qualifier Tuesday in Bend. Playing as a professional, Foushee shot a 4-under-par 68 at the Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn Resort to beat three golfers by a shot.

