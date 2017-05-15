Forecast: Oregonians likely to get kicker, next state budget not as tight
The state could return $400 million in personal income taxes to individuals if Oregon's unique kicker rebate is triggered later this year, state economists told lawmakers during a revenue forecast at the Capitol on Tuesday. Even with that rebate, however, increased state revenues could help the Legislature chip away at a $1.6 billion shortfall in the next two year budget, bringing it closer to $1.4 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC