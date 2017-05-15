Forecast: Oregonians likely to get kicker, next state budget not as tight

The state could return $400 million in personal income taxes to individuals if Oregon's unique kicker rebate is triggered later this year, state economists told lawmakers during a revenue forecast at the Capitol on Tuesday. Even with that rebate, however, increased state revenues could help the Legislature chip away at a $1.6 billion shortfall in the next two year budget, bringing it closer to $1.4 billion.

