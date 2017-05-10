Flir, New Relic, DiscoverOrg and more honored at Oregon Tech Awards
A penguin at the Oregon Zoo, photographed with a Flir thermal imaging camera that attaches to iPhones. The Oregon Tech Awards named Wilsonville-based thermal imaging specialist Flir Systems the state's enterprise company of the year Thursday night, one of several winners honored at the industry's annual dinner.
