FBI offers reward for information leading to arrest of man charged with sex trafficking

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a 28-year-old man charged with sex trafficking a child. In October, a federal grand jury in Oregon charged Curnal with one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of transportation of a minor for prostitution.

