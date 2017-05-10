Ex-Oregon football player Colt Lyerla escapes from custody
Authorities say former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla escaped from custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Lyerla was sentenced last month to six months in jail after pleading guilty to forgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|6 hr
|Quirky
|1
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC