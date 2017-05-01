Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent in Northwest
May Day protests turned violent in the Pacific Northwest as demonstrators in Portland , Oregon, threw smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at police while elsewhere thousands of people peacefully marched against President Donald Trump's immigration and labor policies. From New England to the Midwest to the West Coast people chanted and picketed against Trump along with the traditional May Day labor rallies.
