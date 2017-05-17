Does Brian Bowen, 5-star SF and Orego...

Does Brian Bowen, 5-star SF and Oregon Ducks target, have to commit before Wednesday's...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

May 17 marks the final day basketball prospects can sign National Letters of Intent, so many Oregon Ducks fans are wondering what's up with five-star small forward Brian Bowen . The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing, out of La Lumiere School , has yet to announce a college decision, and it appears Oregon is in a tight race with DePaul and others for his services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,087 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC