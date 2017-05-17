Does Brian Bowen, 5-star SF and Oregon Ducks target, have to commit before Wednesday's...
May 17 marks the final day basketball prospects can sign National Letters of Intent, so many Oregon Ducks fans are wondering what's up with five-star small forward Brian Bowen . The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing, out of La Lumiere School , has yet to announce a college decision, and it appears Oregon is in a tight race with DePaul and others for his services.
