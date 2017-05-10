Denny dares to dream big at Miss USA ...

Denny dares to dream big at Miss USA pageant

13 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

"When I step on that stage, my dream will come true; it really does feel like a fairy tale," Elizabeth Denny says. Denny, who was crowned Miss Oregon 2017 last fall, knows that she will have an unforgettable experience competing along with 50 other women in the Miss USA 2017 pageant on May 14 in Las Vegas.

