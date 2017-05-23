Democrats: Medicaid concerns haven't ...

Democrats: Medicaid concerns haven't derailed provider tax talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Two key Democratic legislators maintain that concerns raised last week by the secretary of state about the state's Medicaid population have not affected negotiations over a possible tax on health care providers. The so-called provider tax aims to raise between $575 million and $600 million to cover part of the state's costs of expanding the pool of people who qualify for Medicaid, the federal government's health care coverage for the poor and other needy groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C May 20 Corrupt watch 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC