Democrats: Medicaid concerns haven't derailed provider tax talks

Two key Democratic legislators maintain that concerns raised last week by the secretary of state about the state's Medicaid population have not affected negotiations over a possible tax on health care providers. The so-called provider tax aims to raise between $575 million and $600 million to cover part of the state's costs of expanding the pool of people who qualify for Medicaid, the federal government's health care coverage for the poor and other needy groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.