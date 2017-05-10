County bucks Oregon's post-recession rural job growth
Post-recession job growth in rural Oregon has mostly lagged behind the state's metro areas, but one county is going against the grain. Morrow County's employment has risen about 40 percent compared to post-recession levels, the East Oregonian reported.
