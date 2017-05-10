Common Sense: Going, Going... Oregon
Scientists have found 1,559 genetic differences between boys and girls -- but try telling that to Oregon officials! The radicals in the Beaver State are doing everything they can to gloss over those distinctions in their latest push to wipe gender off drivers' licenses. In what ought to make every American shake their head, Transgender Oregonians are lobbying for the change, which would let residents identify as "nonbinary" on their most significant form of identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I've decided to do some research
|18 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC