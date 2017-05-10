Common Sense: Going, Going... Oregon

Scientists have found 1,559 genetic differences between boys and girls -- but try telling that to Oregon officials! The radicals in the Beaver State are doing everything they can to gloss over those distinctions in their latest push to wipe gender off drivers' licenses. In what ought to make every American shake their head, Transgender Oregonians are lobbying for the change, which would let residents identify as "nonbinary" on their most significant form of identification.

