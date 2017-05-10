Business Leaders Swore They'd Help Solve Oregon's Massive Budget Hole
Last year, all Oregon business leaders could talk about was compromise. In their efforts to dismantle Measure 97, they insisted they wanted to sit down and discuss possibilities for new taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
