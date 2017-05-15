Boat captain pleads guilty to fuel sp...

Boat captain pleads guilty to fuel spill at Oregon marina

15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The captain of a Washington fishing vessel has pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Water Act by allowing a diesel fuel spill from his ship while docked at the Warrenton Marina in northwestern Oregon last August. Prosecutors said crew members told Mark Bowers about the mishap when he arrived at the dock, but the captain didn't report it as required until later confronted by U.S. Coast Guard investigators.

