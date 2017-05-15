Bloody Estacada, Oregon Man Walked Into Harvest Market Thriftway Grocery Store Carrying A Human H...
An Estacada, Oregon man walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway carrying a human head and then stabbed one of the grocery store workers, witnesses say. Law enforcement officers believe the shocking Sunday incident is linked to the gruesome murder of a woman who lived near the store.
