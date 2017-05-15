Bloody Estacada, Oregon Man Walked In...

Bloody Estacada, Oregon Man Walked Into Harvest Market Thriftway Grocery Store Carrying A Human H...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

An Estacada, Oregon man walked into the Harvest Market Thriftway carrying a human head and then stabbed one of the grocery store workers, witnesses say. Law enforcement officers believe the shocking Sunday incident is linked to the gruesome murder of a woman who lived near the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... Sun We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
I've decided to do some research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... May 6 Rico from East Lo... 2
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... May 1 NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 29 permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC