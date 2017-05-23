Black Water Is the First Vegan Heavy Metal Brewery in Oregon
For the first few months of Black Water Bar's existence, its signage consisted of black plastic wrap covering a sign on Northeast Broadway advertising "Sai-Gon Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese Food." But as the lone beacon of all-ages punk action anywhere near Irvington, Black Water apparently didn't need a sign at all.
