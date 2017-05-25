Beaver Banter podcast: How would Thomas Tyner fit in Oregon State's backfield?

On the latest edition of The Oregonian's Beaver Banter podcast, Oregon State beat reporters Gina Mizell and Danny Moran discuss the big news that Thomas Tyner plans to make a football comeback with the Beavers, baseball's continued tear on the verge of the NCAA Tournament and Drew Eubanks' decision to return to OSU. They also answer your questions.

