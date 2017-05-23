Audit: Oregon's Medicaid computer sys...

Audit: Oregon's Medicaid computer systems work well, but human errors remain

Oregon's two computer systems that determine Medicaid eligibility and send payments to health care providers are functioning correctly, according to an audit released by the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday morning. But human error, through employee overrides of the computer systems and manual data entry, could result in people inappropriately being issued or denied coverage, the auditors wrote.

Chicago, IL

