8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl

20 hrs ago

A fight between two California prisoners quickly raged out of control Wednesday and forced correctional officers to open fire to stop a melee that sent eight guards and seven inmates to hospitals, corrections officials said. Guards in three gun towers fired 19 bullets from semi-automatic rifles and three hard foam rounds to stop large groups of prisoners from attacking guards who were using pepper spray and batons to break up a fistfight at high-security Pelican Bay State Prison near the Oregon border.

Chicago, IL

