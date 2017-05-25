8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl
A fight between two California prisoners quickly raged out of control Wednesday and forced correctional officers to open fire to stop a melee that sent eight guards and seven inmates to hospitals, corrections officials said. Guards in three gun towers fired 19 bullets from semi-automatic rifles and three hard foam rounds to stop large groups of prisoners from attacking guards who were using pepper spray and batons to break up a fistfight at high-security Pelican Bay State Prison near the Oregon border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|800 employees at Oregon solar company receive l...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Judge Simandle to Be Indicted in D.C
|May 20
|Corrupt watch
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|I've decided to do some research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun...
|May 6
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|May 1
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 29
|permaculture
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC