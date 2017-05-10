10 caves in Oregon for an underground adventure
It's easy enough to get a glimpse at Oregon's volcanic past just take a look at the Cascade Mountains, or trek to places like the Newberry Volcanic Monument but to really understand the geology of our state, you'll need to head underground. Dispersed around the state are sprawling systems of caves, many of which can be explored by casual spelunkers.
