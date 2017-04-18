With Trump in mind, Oregon's Blumenauer introduces bill to ease presidential impeachment
U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, citing concerns over what he says is erratic behavior by President Trump, has introduced legislation that would offer an alternative method for removing presidents from office. Under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a president can be removed if the vice president and a majority of cabinet members send written notice to congressional leaders that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."
