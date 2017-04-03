Washington County unemployment rate drops to record low
It's an almost-mythical number; a number that employers, employees and economists often cite the same way people talk about black swans: full employment. But this month, state economists said Washington County's unemployment rate hit 4.2 percent, the lowest in the Portland Metro region.
