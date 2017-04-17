VA stops kicking out vets from caregiver program nationwide

Veterans Affairs offices nationwide will stop kicking disabled veterans out of a program that pays their spouses to be caregivers, following scrutiny of the program by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Effective Monday, the VA is pausing removals for three weeks until an internal review can determine whether it's been acting consistently and find clearer ways to explain to participants why they've been removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.