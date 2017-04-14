'UniSon' to Open This Month at Oregon Shakespeare Festival
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will present the world premiere of UniSon by OSF ensemble-in-residence UNIVERSES , directed by Robert O'Hara , on April 23 in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. Preview performances are April 19, 21 and 22; the production will run through October 28, 2017.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
