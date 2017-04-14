'UniSon' to Open This Month at Oregon...

'UniSon' to Open This Month at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will present the world premiere of UniSon by OSF ensemble-in-residence UNIVERSES , directed by Robert O'Hara , on April 23 in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. Preview performances are April 19, 21 and 22; the production will run through October 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Mar 29 Rose Tokoyo1 2
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... Mar 29 spytheweb 2
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mar 27 tomin cali 5
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC