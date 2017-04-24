Uncork a bottle, pour a glass: May is Oregon Wine Month
As far as monthlong celebrations go, it'll soon be May and a month that gets the attention of vino-loving adults in Oregon. The Oregon Wine Board promotes it as "Oregon Wine Month, 31 days officially dedicated to Oregon wine tasting, wine learning and wine loving."
