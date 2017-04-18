TV This Week: 'Silicon Valley'; 'Bates Motel' finale; 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Oregon...
Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr and Zach Woods in the new season of HBO's "Silicon Valley." photo: John P. Johnson SUNDAY "Silicon Valley": One of the best comedies on TV returns for Season 4, with Richard still trying to find success in the high-tech world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC