Travis Spreen, nation's No. 3 center, impressed by Oregon Ducks visit

17 hrs ago

Jesuit offensive lineman Travis Spreen sits in the Oregon throne during his unofficial visit to Eugene The Oregon Ducks hosted a collection of impressive prospects during Junior Day over the weekend, and the program is already reaping the rewards. Over the weekend, Oregon landed its first commitment of the 2018 recruiting class, as three-star running back Travis Dye announced his pledge on social media .

