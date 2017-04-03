The toxic truth behind Oregon's facto...

The toxic truth behind Oregon's factory farm stench

17 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The author argues thatt the 70,000 cows at Oregon's Threemile Canyon Dairy in Morrow County produce three times the amount of waste generated by the state's entire human population. In rural communities across America, farmed animals now produce a staggering 1.4 trillion pounds of largely untreated waste every year, an ever-escalating portion of which is produced by industrial factory farming operations.

