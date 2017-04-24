The Oregon Ducks make it a record-setting show at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia
The Oregon Ducks left a string of victories, strong performances and broken records in their wake Friday in the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The Ducks set meet records in the women's 4x100 and sprint medley relays, briefly held the women's collegiate record in the sprint medley, and won the men's distance medley relay before a crowd of 39,598.
