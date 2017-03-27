The Latest: Oregonians cash in on increased bottle refunds
Oregon was the first state in the nation to give 5-cent refunds for recycling used water bot... . Oregon residents formed steady lines at a BottleDrop recycling redemption center in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, April 1, 2016, the first day the refund rate for empty water bottles, beer bottles and soda cans jumped to 10 c... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC