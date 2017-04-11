The District of Oregon Rules That the United States May Not Pursue...

On April 11, 2017, the United States District Court for the District of Oregon held that the United States may not pursue False Claims Act litigation against an arm of the State and dismissed the FCA claims in the United States' complaint-in-intervention. The decision is notable because it is the first court to address the question of whether a state university is subject to suit under the FCA where the United States has intervened.

