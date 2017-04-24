The 32 best Oregon high schools in 2017, ranked

Each year, U.S. News & World Report issues its ranking of the best high schools in the U.S. The list is sourced from data on over 22,000 public high schools and looks at statistics including graduation rates, test results, how "disadvantaged" students perform, and college preparedness. Out of all these schools, 78 Oregon public high schools made U.S. News' 2017 Best High Schools list, with just one - Beaverton's School of Science and Technology - picking up a "gold medal," a status given to just 2.4% of schools.

