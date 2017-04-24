Steve Stephens, Under Armour All-Amer...

Steve Stephens, Under Armour All-American DB, commits to Oregon Ducks over LSU, Oklahoma,...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

For high school football prospects, it isn't just spring game visitors getting in on the wild commitment weekend for the Oregon Ducks. On Sunday, Under Armour All-American selection and Rivals four-star safety Steve Stephens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC: The 6-foot, 187-pound defensive back, out of Edison High School , visited Oregon earlier this spring and was blown away by the Ducks' energy, environment and facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec... 5 hr NationalEclipseCom 1
News Tiny Oregon town for sale Sat permaculture 1
News Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale Apr 24 know 1
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ Apr 18 Corruption 1
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... Apr 11 Mikey 11
Jon David Sitz Apr 8 JDS 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC