Steve Stephens, Under Armour All-American DB, commits to Oregon Ducks over LSU, Oklahoma,...
For high school football prospects, it isn't just spring game visitors getting in on the wild commitment weekend for the Oregon Ducks. On Sunday, Under Armour All-American selection and Rivals four-star safety Steve Stephens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC: The 6-foot, 187-pound defensive back, out of Edison High School , visited Oregon earlier this spring and was blown away by the Ducks' energy, environment and facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronomers plan to play hooky during August ec...
|5 hr
|NationalEclipseCom
|1
|Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Sat
|permaculture
|1
|Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
|Apr 24
|know
|1
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Erika
|66
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|Apr 18
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC