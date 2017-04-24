Steve Stephens, Under Armour All-American DB, commits to Oregon Ducks over LSU, Oklahoma,...

For high school football prospects, it isn't just spring game visitors getting in on the wild commitment weekend for the Oregon Ducks. On Sunday, Under Armour All-American selection and Rivals four-star safety Steve Stephens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC: The 6-foot, 187-pound defensive back, out of Edison High School , visited Oregon earlier this spring and was blown away by the Ducks' energy, environment and facilities.

