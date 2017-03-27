State of Oregon, child welfare sued over alleged child abuse - Fri, 31 Mar 2017 PST

State of Oregon, child welfare sued o...

State of Oregon, child welfare sued over alleged child abuse

A $15.3 million lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Human Services and child welfare workers accuses them of allowing two girls to live with a known registered sex offender. The Medford Mail Tribune reports that attorneys for the young girls say the children were physically and sexually abused by the registered sex offender and their half-brother when they all lived in their great-grandmother's mobile home in White City.

