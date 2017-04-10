Southern Oregon coastal fishing closed this year
The Pacific Fishery and Management Council has shut down chinook and coho salmon fishing for sport and commercial fishers on the southern Oregon coast. All salmon fishing is officially dead in the water this year off the Southern Oregon coast - doomed by a crash in chinook headed for Northern California's Klamath River.
