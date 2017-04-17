Smoke pot in Oregon? Your name now protected from feds
SALEM, APRIL 17, 2017 -- Gov. Kate Brown signs Senate Bill 863, which prohibits Oregon marijuana retailers from keeping or sharing customers' personal information. Oregonians who worry about a federal crackdown on legal marijuana use now have an extra layer of protection: Gov. Kate Brown on Monday signed a bill that prohibits the state's marijuana retailers from sharing or keeping information about their customers' identities or purchases.
