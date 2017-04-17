Should U.S.-born kids have to pass a citizenship test to get a diploma? Some Oregon lawmakers say so
Oregon students should have to pass the U.S. citizenship test to qualify for a high school diploma, some Oregon lawmakers say. The concept, discussed in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday and scheduled for a possible vote Thursday, is backed cooperatively by a former state senator who served until 2014 and the Democratic challenger who ousted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Tue
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC