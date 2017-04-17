Should U.S.-born kids have to pass a ...

Should U.S.-born kids have to pass a citizenship test to get a diploma? Some Oregon lawmakers say so

Oregon students should have to pass the U.S. citizenship test to qualify for a high school diploma, some Oregon lawmakers say. The concept, discussed in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday and scheduled for a possible vote Thursday, is backed cooperatively by a former state senator who served until 2014 and the Democratic challenger who ousted him.

