See the proposed cuts to Oregon's budget
To drum up support for tax increases, Oregon Democrats have released a list of proposed spending cuts. As a $1.6 billion budget deficit looms, Democrats say these cuts could happen if lawmakers don't agree to raise new revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge is full of Fraud In NJ
|12 hr
|Corruption
|1
|Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|11
|Jon David Sitz
|Apr 8
|JDS
|1
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Mar 29
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Mar 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC